Kurdish rice cultivation surges in Iraq's Akre district on back of ample water supply

2024-07-17 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Fadhil Mustafa, Director of the Agriculture Department inAkre District of Duhok, announced on Wednesday a significant rise in Kurdishrice cultivation in 2024 compared to last year, citing ample water supply fromheavy winter rains.

Farmers have cultivated over 12,000 dunams of land, expecting a yield ofapproximately 12,000 tons of Kurdish rice, Mustafa told Shafaq News.

"The region's rice production has been bolstered by increasingannual demand from local consumers," Mustafa added, noting that the cropis exported to Iraqi governorates, Europe, and the United States.

The Akre region's mountainous landscape and moderate climate areconducive to growing various types of rice, a cornerstone of the region'sagricultural and culinary heritage.