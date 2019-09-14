Biden Taking Iraq Lies to the Max

2019/09/14 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Presidential candidate Joe Biden is adding lies on top of lies to cover up
his backing of the Iraq invasion.
At last night’s ABC/DNC debate Biden lied about his Iraq record, just like
he did at the first two debates.
In the July debate, Biden claimed:
“From the moment ‘shock and awe’ started, from that
moment, I was opposed to the effort, and I was outspoken
as much as anyone at all in the Congress.”
When he first said that, it received virtually no scrutiny except for Mideast
scholar Stephen Zunes, who wrote the piece “Biden
Is Doubling Down on Iraq War Lies.” Zunes outlined much of Biden’s record,
including his insistence in May 2003 – months after the Iraq invasion –
that “There was sufficient evidence to go into Iraq.”
At last night’s debate on ABC, Biden claimed that
he voted for the Iraq invasion authorization to “to
allow inspectors to go in to determine whether or
not anything was being done with chemical weapons
or nuclear weapons.”
But the congressional vote happened on
October 11 (see Biden’s speech
then). And by that time Iraq had agreed to allow weapons
inspectors back in. On Sept. 16, 2002, the New
York Times reported: “U.N.
Inspectors Can Return Unconditionally, Iraq Says.”
(This was immediately after a delegation organized
by the Institute
for Public Accuracy – where I work – had gone to
Iraq.)
Now, independent journalist Michael Tracey, who interviewed
Biden in New Hampshire recently, reports that Biden
made the ridiculous claim that he opposed the invasion
of Iraq even before it started. Said Biden:
“Yes, I did oppose the war before it began.” See Tracey’s
piece: “Joe
Biden’s Jumbled Iraq War Revisionism” and video.
Biden did initially back a bill along with Republican
Sen. Richard Lugar which would have somewhat constrained
Bush’s capacity to launch an invasion of Iraq completely
at his whim. But the Bush administration opposed
the measure. One might have thought that such opposition
would lead Biden to conclude that Bush insisting
on not having any constrain would be a reason not
to write him a blank check. But not Biden. He of
course voted for the legislation giving Bush the
complete license he wanted.
Bush ended up launching the war by telling
the UN to get the weapons inspectors out – thus
forcing an end to their work – before starting to
bomb the country. Immediately, Biden co-sponsored
a resolution
backing Bush.
Tracey writes “It’s unclear whether the Delaware senator genuinely believes
the tale he is currently telling, or if it’s the product of his apparent cognitive
decline.” But, Biden has been lying about Iraq for years
and years
and years
and years.
He was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2002 and presided
over hearings that were called rigged at the time by actual critics of the Iraq
invasion.
Still, Biden’s voluminous deceits
on Iraq – which he’s adding to by the day – have
yet to be adequately examined. Biden told Tim Russert
on “Meet the Press” in 2007 of Saddam Hussein’s
alleged WMDs: “The real mystery is, if he, if he
didn’t have any of them left, why
didn’t he say so?“
Of course the Iraqi government, in 2002 and before,
had been pleading that it had disarmed. And it was
widely mocked by the U.S. government and media for
such claims.
Saddam Hussein told Dan Rather on 60
Minutes in February 2003: “I believe that that [the US military preparations
in the Gulf] were, in fact, done partly to cover the huge lie that was being
waged against Iraq about chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. And it was
on that basis that Iraq actually accepted [the U.N.] Resolution – accepted
it, even though Iraq was absolutely certain that what it had said-what the Iraqi
officials…had kept saying, that … Iraq was empty, was void of any such weapons
– was the case. But Iraq accepted that resolution… in order not to allow
any misinterpretation of its position…in order to make the case absolutely clear
that Iraq was no longer in possession of any such…weapons.” (See from FAIR:
“Saddam’s ‘Secret.’“)
But such remarks from Iraq were derided. On Nov. 13, 2002, the New York
Times reported: “US
Scoffs at Iraq Claim of No Weapons of Mass Destruction.” “The White House
dismissed Saddam Hussein’s contention today that he possesses no weapons of
mass destruction as a fabrication. But President Bush’s advisers said they would
not be taunted into revealing the intelligence they had gathered to contradict
him until after Iraq delivered a full accounting of weapons stores in early
December.”
Similarly, the International Herald Tribune reported on December 9,
2002: “Senators dismiss Iraqi arms declaration to UN” – “Copies of a 12,000-page
Iraqi declaration on banned weapons reached UN offices in Vienna on Sunday and
were en route to the United Nations in New York for analysis, but senior US
senators of both parties dismissed its contents as lies. And they spoke of a
likely war that they said would have surprisingly broad backing.” These senators
did this without even having access to the documents.
The piece continued: “Senator Richard Lugar, Republican
of Indiana, incoming chairman of the Foreign Relations
Committee, said that he assumed the Iraqi report
would ‘totally be an obfuscation.’ The Democratic
vice-presidential candidate in 2000, Senator Joseph
Lieberman of Connecticut, called the declaration
‘probably a 12,000-page, 100-pound lie.'” The piece
also quoted Biden saying that Bush was likely to
“have all that he needs, all the help, all the bases
in the Middle East” and a coalition “larger than
anyone anticipated.”
What Biden did was to help ensure war
happened while trying to wash his hands of responsibility
for it. He helped build the car for Bush, filled
it up with gas, saw that Bush was drunk, gave him
license to do what he wanted – and then told him
to be responsible while he handed him the keys.
Eventually, Biden pretends he’s shocked that the
streets are littered with mangled bodies.
Biden is the exact opposite of Sen.
Wayne Morse – one of only two senators who
voted against the Tonkin Gulf Resolution – a false
pretext the the Johnson administration used to dramatically
escalate the Vietnam war in 1964. To those – like
Biden – who argued that you have to back the president,
Morse responded that they didn’t understand the
Constitution or their responsibilities as Senators:
“Why, not give the president a vote of confidence?
This was the lingo of the reservationists: We’ve
got to back our president. Since when do we have
to back our President, or should we, when the president
is proposing an unconstitutional act? And so these
reservationists said that although I’m going to
back my president, I want to show him I have confidence
in him. I want to warn him I’m not giving him a
blank check. This doesn’t mean that I don’t expect
him to consult me in the future. This doesn’t mean
that the president can go ahead and send additional
troops over there without consulting me, a senator
of the United States. And you know, I most respectfully,
but used language that they understood, said that’s
just nonsense. I want to say to my colleagues in
the Senate, you’re being consulted
right now.”
Would that Biden understood his responsibilities as well.
Sam Husseini is senior analyst at the Institute
for Public Accuracy. He’s also set up VotePact.org
– which helps break out of the two party bind. His latest personal writings
are at http://husseini.posthaven.com/
and tweets at http://twitter.com/samhusseini.
youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=MouFdYVIyvU
his backing of the Iraq invasion.
At last night’s ABC/DNC debate Biden lied about his Iraq record, just like
he did at the first two debates.
In the July debate, Biden claimed:
“From the moment ‘shock and awe’ started, from that
moment, I was opposed to the effort, and I was outspoken
as much as anyone at all in the Congress.”
When he first said that, it received virtually no scrutiny except for Mideast
scholar Stephen Zunes, who wrote the piece “Biden
Is Doubling Down on Iraq War Lies.” Zunes outlined much of Biden’s record,
including his insistence in May 2003 – months after the Iraq invasion –
that “There was sufficient evidence to go into Iraq.”
At last night’s debate on ABC, Biden claimed that
he voted for the Iraq invasion authorization to “to
allow inspectors to go in to determine whether or
not anything was being done with chemical weapons
or nuclear weapons.”
But the congressional vote happened on
October 11 (see Biden’s speech
then). And by that time Iraq had agreed to allow weapons
inspectors back in. On Sept. 16, 2002, the New
York Times reported: “U.N.
Inspectors Can Return Unconditionally, Iraq Says.”
(This was immediately after a delegation organized
by the Institute
for Public Accuracy – where I work – had gone to
Iraq.)
Now, independent journalist Michael Tracey, who interviewed
Biden in New Hampshire recently, reports that Biden
made the ridiculous claim that he opposed the invasion
of Iraq even before it started. Said Biden:
“Yes, I did oppose the war before it began.” See Tracey’s
piece: “Joe
Biden’s Jumbled Iraq War Revisionism” and video.
Biden did initially back a bill along with Republican
Sen. Richard Lugar which would have somewhat constrained
Bush’s capacity to launch an invasion of Iraq completely
at his whim. But the Bush administration opposed
the measure. One might have thought that such opposition
would lead Biden to conclude that Bush insisting
on not having any constrain would be a reason not
to write him a blank check. But not Biden. He of
course voted for the legislation giving Bush the
complete license he wanted.
Bush ended up launching the war by telling
the UN to get the weapons inspectors out – thus
forcing an end to their work – before starting to
bomb the country. Immediately, Biden co-sponsored
a resolution
backing Bush.
Tracey writes “It’s unclear whether the Delaware senator genuinely believes
the tale he is currently telling, or if it’s the product of his apparent cognitive
decline.” But, Biden has been lying about Iraq for years
and years
and years
and years.
He was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2002 and presided
over hearings that were called rigged at the time by actual critics of the Iraq
invasion.
Still, Biden’s voluminous deceits
on Iraq – which he’s adding to by the day – have
yet to be adequately examined. Biden told Tim Russert
on “Meet the Press” in 2007 of Saddam Hussein’s
alleged WMDs: “The real mystery is, if he, if he
didn’t have any of them left, why
didn’t he say so?“
Of course the Iraqi government, in 2002 and before,
had been pleading that it had disarmed. And it was
widely mocked by the U.S. government and media for
such claims.
Saddam Hussein told Dan Rather on 60
Minutes in February 2003: “I believe that that [the US military preparations
in the Gulf] were, in fact, done partly to cover the huge lie that was being
waged against Iraq about chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. And it was
on that basis that Iraq actually accepted [the U.N.] Resolution – accepted
it, even though Iraq was absolutely certain that what it had said-what the Iraqi
officials…had kept saying, that … Iraq was empty, was void of any such weapons
– was the case. But Iraq accepted that resolution… in order not to allow
any misinterpretation of its position…in order to make the case absolutely clear
that Iraq was no longer in possession of any such…weapons.” (See from FAIR:
“Saddam’s ‘Secret.’“)
But such remarks from Iraq were derided. On Nov. 13, 2002, the New York
Times reported: “US
Scoffs at Iraq Claim of No Weapons of Mass Destruction.” “The White House
dismissed Saddam Hussein’s contention today that he possesses no weapons of
mass destruction as a fabrication. But President Bush’s advisers said they would
not be taunted into revealing the intelligence they had gathered to contradict
him until after Iraq delivered a full accounting of weapons stores in early
December.”
Similarly, the International Herald Tribune reported on December 9,
2002: “Senators dismiss Iraqi arms declaration to UN” – “Copies of a 12,000-page
Iraqi declaration on banned weapons reached UN offices in Vienna on Sunday and
were en route to the United Nations in New York for analysis, but senior US
senators of both parties dismissed its contents as lies. And they spoke of a
likely war that they said would have surprisingly broad backing.” These senators
did this without even having access to the documents.
The piece continued: “Senator Richard Lugar, Republican
of Indiana, incoming chairman of the Foreign Relations
Committee, said that he assumed the Iraqi report
would ‘totally be an obfuscation.’ The Democratic
vice-presidential candidate in 2000, Senator Joseph
Lieberman of Connecticut, called the declaration
‘probably a 12,000-page, 100-pound lie.'” The piece
also quoted Biden saying that Bush was likely to
“have all that he needs, all the help, all the bases
in the Middle East” and a coalition “larger than
anyone anticipated.”
What Biden did was to help ensure war
happened while trying to wash his hands of responsibility
for it. He helped build the car for Bush, filled
it up with gas, saw that Bush was drunk, gave him
license to do what he wanted – and then told him
to be responsible while he handed him the keys.
Eventually, Biden pretends he’s shocked that the
streets are littered with mangled bodies.
Biden is the exact opposite of Sen.
Wayne Morse – one of only two senators who
voted against the Tonkin Gulf Resolution – a false
pretext the the Johnson administration used to dramatically
escalate the Vietnam war in 1964. To those – like
Biden – who argued that you have to back the president,
Morse responded that they didn’t understand the
Constitution or their responsibilities as Senators:
“Why, not give the president a vote of confidence?
This was the lingo of the reservationists: We’ve
got to back our president. Since when do we have
to back our President, or should we, when the president
is proposing an unconstitutional act? And so these
reservationists said that although I’m going to
back my president, I want to show him I have confidence
in him. I want to warn him I’m not giving him a
blank check. This doesn’t mean that I don’t expect
him to consult me in the future. This doesn’t mean
that the president can go ahead and send additional
troops over there without consulting me, a senator
of the United States. And you know, I most respectfully,
but used language that they understood, said that’s
just nonsense. I want to say to my colleagues in
the Senate, you’re being consulted
right now.”
Would that Biden understood his responsibilities as well.
Sam Husseini is senior analyst at the Institute
for Public Accuracy. He’s also set up VotePact.org
– which helps break out of the two party bind. His latest personal writings
are at http://husseini.posthaven.com/
and tweets at http://twitter.com/samhusseini.
youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=MouFdYVIyvU