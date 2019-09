Biden Taking Iraq Lies to the Max

2019/09/14 | 15:25

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is adding lies on top of lies to cover uphis backing of the Iraq invasion.At last night's ABC/DNC debate Biden lied about his Iraq record, just likehe did at the first two debates.In the July debate, Biden claimed:"From the moment 'shock and awe' started, from thatmoment, I was opposed to the effort, and I was outspokenas much as anyone at all in the Congress."When he first said that, it received virtually no scrutiny except for Mideastscholar Stephen Zunes, who wrote the piece "BidenIs Doubling Down on Iraq War Lies." Zunes outlined much of Biden's record,including his insistence in May 2003 – months after the Iraq invasion –that "There was sufficient evidence to go into Iraq."At last night's debate on ABC, Biden claimed thathe voted for the Iraq invasion authorization to "toallow inspectors to go in to determine whether ornot anything was being done with chemical weaponsor nuclear weapons."But the congressional vote happened onOctober 11 (see Biden's speechthen). And by that time Iraq had agreed to allow weaponsinspectors back in. On Sept. 16, 2002, the NewYork Times reported: “U.N.Inspectors Can Return Unconditionally, Iraq Says.”(This was immediately after a delegation organizedby the Institutefor Public Accuracy – where I work – had gone toIraq.)Now, independent journalist Michael Tracey, who interviewedBiden in New Hampshire recently, reports that Bidenmade the ridiculous claim that he opposed the invasionof Iraq even before it started. Said Biden:“Yes, I did oppose the war before it began.” See Tracey’spiece: “JoeBiden’s Jumbled Iraq War Revisionism” and video.Biden did initially back a bill along with RepublicanSen. Richard Lugar which would have somewhat constrainedBush’s capacity to launch an invasion of Iraq completelyat his whim. But the Bush administration opposedthe measure. One might have thought that such oppositionwould lead Biden to conclude that Bush insistingon not having any constrain would be a reason notto write him a blank check. But not Biden. He ofcourse voted for the legislation giving Bush thecomplete license he wanted.Bush ended up launching the war by tellingthe UN to get the weapons inspectors out – thusforcing an end to their work – before starting tobomb the country. Immediately, Biden co-sponsoreda resolutionbacking Bush.Tracey writes “It’s unclear whether the Delaware senator genuinely believesthe tale he is currently telling, or if it’s the product of his apparent cognitivedecline.” But, Biden has been lying about Iraq for yearsand yearsand yearsand years.He was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2002 and presidedover hearings that were called rigged at the time by actual critics of the Iraqinvasion.Still, Biden’s voluminous deceitson Iraq – which he’s adding to by the day – haveyet to be adequately examined. Biden told Tim Russerton “Meet the Press” in 2007 of Saddam Hussein’salleged WMDs: “The real mystery is, if he, if hedidn’t have any of them left, whydidn’t he say so?“Of course the Iraqi government, in 2002 and before,had been pleading that it had disarmed. And it waswidely mocked by the U.S. government and media forsuch claims.Saddam Hussein told Dan Rather on 60Minutes in February 2003: “I believe that that [the US military preparationsin the Gulf] were, in fact, done partly to cover the huge lie that was beingwaged against Iraq about chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. And it wason that basis that Iraq actually accepted [the U.N.] Resolution – acceptedit, even though Iraq was absolutely certain that what it had said-what the Iraqiofficials…had kept saying, that … Iraq was empty, was void of any such weapons– was the case. But Iraq accepted that resolution… in order not to allowany misinterpretation of its position…in order to make the case absolutely clearthat Iraq was no longer in possession of any such…weapons.” (See from FAIR:“Saddam’s ‘Secret.’“)But such remarks from Iraq were derided. On Nov. 13, 2002, the New YorkTimes reported: “USScoffs at Iraq Claim of No Weapons of Mass Destruction.” “The White Housedismissed Saddam Hussein’s contention today that he possesses no weapons ofmass destruction as a fabrication. But President Bush’s advisers said they wouldnot be taunted into revealing the intelligence they had gathered to contradicthim until after Iraq delivered a full accounting of weapons stores in earlyDecember.”Similarly, the International Herald Tribune reported on December 9,2002: “Senators dismiss Iraqi arms declaration to UN” – “Copies of a 12,000-pageIraqi declaration on banned weapons reached UN offices in Vienna on Sunday andwere en route to the United Nations in New York for analysis, but senior USsenators of both parties dismissed its contents as lies. And they spoke of alikely war that they said would have surprisingly broad backing.” These senatorsdid this without even having access to the documents.The piece continued: “Senator Richard Lugar, Republicanof Indiana, incoming chairman of the Foreign RelationsCommittee, said that he assumed the Iraqi reportwould ‘totally be an obfuscation.’ The Democraticvice-presidential candidate in 2000, Senator JosephLieberman of Connecticut, called the declaration‘probably a 12,000-page, 100-pound lie.'” The piecealso quoted Biden saying that Bush was likely to“have all that he needs, all the help, all the basesin the Middle East” and a coalition “larger thananyone anticipated.”What Biden did was to help ensure warhappened while trying to wash his hands of responsibilityfor it. He helped build the car for Bush, filledit up with gas, saw that Bush was drunk, gave himlicense to do what he wanted – and then told himto be responsible while he handed him the keys.Eventually, Biden pretends he’s shocked that thestreets are littered with mangled bodies.Biden is the exact opposite of Sen.Wayne Morse – one of only two senators whovoted against the Tonkin Gulf Resolution – a falsepretext the the Johnson administration used to dramaticallyescalate the Vietnam war in 1964. To those – likeBiden – who argued that you have to back the president,Morse responded that they didn’t understand theConstitution or their responsibilities as Senators:“Why, not give the president a vote of confidence?This was the lingo of the reservationists: We’vegot to back our president. Since when do we haveto back our President, or should we, when the presidentis proposing an unconstitutional act? And so thesereservationists said that although I'm going toback my president, I want to show him I have confidencein him. I want to warn him I'm not giving him ablank check. This doesn't mean that I don't expecthim to consult me in the future. This doesn't meanthat the president can go ahead and send additionaltroops over there without consulting me, a senatorof the United States. And you know, I most respectfully,but used language that they understood, said that'sjust nonsense. I want to say to my colleagues inthe Senate, you're being consultedright now."Would that Biden understood his responsibilities as well.