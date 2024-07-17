Asayish captures notorious international cybercrime gang leader

2024-07-17 23:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish security forces in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (Asayish) announced the capture of a dangerous international cybercrime gang leader on Wednesday evening.

The gang, led by a woman, is accused of extorting over 250 victims via Facebook.

Asayish stated that the arrest followed precise information gathering and location identification by the technical teams of al-Sulaymaniyah Asayish Directorate. The gang, which had been operating internationally, is wanted by both Kurdistan’s security forces and Interpol.

The statement detailed that numerous victims filed complaints, revealing that the gang posed a significant threat to over 250 individuals.

An arrest warrant was issued by an Asayish investigative judge, leading to the strategic capture of the gang's main member, identified as B.A.H.

She was lured from Turkiye to al-Sulaymaniyah through a meticulously planned operation and apprehended upon arrival.

Investigations revealed that the suspect deceived over 250 individuals via social media, particularly targeting wealthy, influential, and elderly people.

Victims were extorted for amounts ranging from $100,000 to $150,000, under the threat of releasing compromising video clips.

The suspect is currently detained under Article 2 of the Law on Misuse of Communication Devices, with ongoing investigations into the case.