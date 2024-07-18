Iraq Wins $120m Appeal against Wye Oak

2024-07-18 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A US court has overturned a decision that had granted a military contractor more than $120 million in damages against the Republic of Iraq and the Iraqi Ministry of Defense. The 2019 judgement would have reimbursed Wye Oak Technology for unpaid invoices relating to work done for the Iraqi Ministry of Defense. […]

