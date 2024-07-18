2024-07-18 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Elizabeth Hagedorn for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. US renews sanctions waiver for Iraq to purchase Iranian electricity The waiver issued on July 11 permits Iraq to pay neighboring Iran for electricity imports without running afoul of […]

The post US renews Waiver for Iraq to purchase Iranian Electricity first appeared on Iraq Business News.