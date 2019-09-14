Omar Said Ali reelected as Gorran Movement general coordinator, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/09/14 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Omar Said Ali, Gorran Movement leader, Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019. Photo: KNNC
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Change (Gorran) Movement National Assembly on Saturday reelected Omar Said Ali as general coordinator and selected several other party members for senior level positions in the party’s Executive Body.
Said Ali was reelected with 28 of out of 40 votes, while remaining 12 went to Shorsh Haji.
In 2017 Omar Said Ali was chosen as the new general-coordinator for the party two months after the death of Nawshirwan Mustafa, the party’s former leader.
Adnan Osman was elected as the secretary of the National Assembly and will become a member of the Executive Body.
Jalal Jawhar was chosen as secretary of the Parliament caucuses, which oversees the legislative activities of Gorran members in both the Council of Representatives in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Parliament in Erbil.
Separate votes elected Birzo Majid as secretary of public relations, which handles constituent services Darbaz Muhammad as secretary of the internal chamber, Jamal Haji Muhammad as the secretary of the Public Assembly.
Jalal Jawhar and Jamal Haji Muhammad were both already members of the executive body, serving in different positions. Shorsh Haji was also a member, but has been replaced as head of the public relations following his failed bid to become general coordinator.
Last week, five members of the Public Assembly, an advisory body within the Movement, resigned over the direction of the party, which some members feel abandoned its stance when it decided to go into government with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
Analysts are watching the outcome of the leadership reshuffle for clues about whether that discontent will manifest itself in new leadership, although the easy reelection of Omar Said Ali suggests that any changes will be limited.
The movement’s popularity has been declining as Gorran won 24 seats in the 2013 Kurdistan Region parliamentary while in 2018 gets only 12 seats.
