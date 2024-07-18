Gold drifts higher in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-07-18 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq NewsAgency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Streetrecorded a selling price of 524,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying priceof 520,000 IQD.

The sellingprice per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 494,000 IQD, with a buyingprice of 490,000 IQD.

In jewelrystores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 525,000and 535,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 495,000and 505,000 IQD.

In Erbil, amithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 595,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 520,000 IQD,and 18-carat gold was sold at 445,000 IQD.