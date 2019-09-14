Parliament Speaker receives Siemens CEO

2019/09/14 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Saturday, the President and CEO of Siemens Joe Kaeser and his technical delegation, accompanied by the German charge d'affaires to Iraq, Jochen Muller.
During the meeting, al-Halboosi discussed the importance of projects contracted by Iraq with the company to rehabilitate the electricity sector throughout the country, pointing to the great attention paid by the Parliament and the government to develop the production and distribution of electric energy to ensure the need of citizens and the wheel of industrial and agricultural production
He also stressed the Parliament's readiness to support the plans of the government and the Ministry of Electricity and providing it with legislative cover in the public budget; being one of the most important needs of citizens.
al-Halboosi called Siemens Company to partner with local companies in accordance with the approved standards, and the employment of Iraqi technicians and engineers, as well as providing social services in areas where electrical projects are implemented, by building schools, health centers and the reconstruction of houses that were destroyed in cities liberated during the war on Daesh terrorist groups.
For his part, the President of Siemens German Company showed a presentation on the company's projects throughout Iraq, the stages of implementation, contractual procedures and ways to facilitate for the purpose of accelerating the completion of projects according to technical plans set for it and record time, appreciating the support of the Parliament for this vital sector for Iraqi citizens.
