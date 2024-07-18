Iraq ranks sixth in Turkish real estate purchases in June

2024-07-18 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced that Iraqis ranked sixth among the countries that purchased Turkish real estate last June.

The Institute reported that house sales decreased by 45.1% from June 2023, with 1,440 houses.

Most purchased houses are in Istanbul (473), Mersin (116), and Antalya (593).

The report reveals that Russians topped the list of foreign real estate buyers in Turkiye in May, acquiring 332 homes. Iranians secured the second position with 156 homes, followed by Ukraine (102 homes), Germany (95 houses,) Iraq (61 houses), Kazakhstan (76 homes), and Saudi Arabia (47 houses).

Since 2015, Iraqis have topped the list of countries purchasing homes in Turkiye. However, they fell to second place after Iran at the beginning of 2021 and to third place since April 2022 due to the Russian dominance in the Turkish real estate market.