KRG announces exceptional measures to support ISIS genocide survivors returning to school

2024-07-18 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the

Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Education announced a series of

decisions to provide "exceptional" facilities to help ISIS genocide

survivors return to school.

The Minister of Education, Alan Hama

Saeed, said in a press conference that "the decisions entail forming

committees by local governments to address the issue, allowing exceptions to

the age requirement for returning to school, offering accelerated study

programs, and granting all survivors the right to study in private institutes

for free after the ninth grade."

In this context, "The names of

the survivors have been included in the Kurdistan Regional Government's

register in all governorates," he further stressed.

Notably, nearly 2,000 Yezidi

children who returned to their families after being held captive by ISIS are

experiencing severe physical and mental health crises, Amnesty International

reported in 2020.

"Yezidi child survivors were deprived

of formal schooling during their years in captivity. Many now miss out on

available programs for accelerated learning, either because they are unaware

they exist or because they are discouraged by excessive bureaucracy. As a

result, many child survivors opt out of the education system entirely. However,

experts interviewed by Amnesty International agreed that attending school is

essential in helping child survivors overcome their trauma." Amnesty said.