KRG announces exceptional measures to support ISIS genocide survivors returning to school
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the
Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Education announced a series of
decisions to provide "exceptional" facilities to help ISIS genocide
survivors return to school.
The Minister of Education, Alan Hama
Saeed, said in a press conference that "the decisions entail forming
committees by local governments to address the issue, allowing exceptions to
the age requirement for returning to school, offering accelerated study
programs, and granting all survivors the right to study in private institutes
for free after the ninth grade."
In this context, "The names of
the survivors have been included in the Kurdistan Regional Government's
register in all governorates," he further stressed.
Notably, nearly 2,000 Yezidi
children who returned to their families after being held captive by ISIS are
experiencing severe physical and mental health crises, Amnesty International
reported in 2020.
"Yezidi child survivors were deprived
of formal schooling during their years in captivity. Many now miss out on
available programs for accelerated learning, either because they are unaware
they exist or because they are discouraged by excessive bureaucracy. As a
result, many child survivors opt out of the education system entirely. However,
experts interviewed by Amnesty International agreed that attending school is
essential in helping child survivors overcome their trauma." Amnesty said.