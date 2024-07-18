PUK praises electoral reform, rejects unilateral government formation in Kurdistan

2024-07-18 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) lauded the decision to divide theKurdistan Region into multiple electoral districts on Thursday, also emphasizingits opposition to the formation of a Kurdish government by any single entity.

PUKspokesperson Saadi Ahmed Pira announced that the party had completedpreparations for the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections, scheduled forOctober. "We will participate with 173 candidates across all electoraldistricts," Pira said.

The PUK hasappointed leaders for each electoral district: Shalaw Kosrat Rasul for Erbil,Miran Mohammed for Al-Sulaymaniyah, Barzan Osman for Halabja, and Ali Ormarifor Duhok.

Pira notedthat the introduction of multiple electoral districts, which will beimplemented for the first time, aims to prevent vote manipulation. "Thiselection will be entirely different from previous ones. Dividing the KurdistanRegion into several electoral districts is a very important step that alignswith democratic principles," he said.

Regardingthe formation of the new regional government, Pira stressed that no singleentity should form the government independently, even if it gains more parliamentaryseats. "It is essential for the formation process to be inclusive,"he added.

Piraexpressed optimism about the PUK's prospects in the upcoming elections,anticipating an increase in votes for the party.

In the 2018parliamentary elections, the PUK came in second place with 21 seats, followingthe Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by Masoud Barzani, which secured 45 seatsin the Kurdish Parliament.