CBI auctions +$276 million in forex on Thursday

2024-07-18 15:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $276 million in the currency auction on Thursday.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the Bank sold today $276,669,620 in its auction.

These sales were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards and external transfers and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $266,319,520, representing a 96% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $10,350,000.

2 Banks purchased cash dollars, while 15 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 16 companies.