2024-07-19 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Checkmarx, a US-based enterprise application security company, has said that a "well-established criminal ecosystem based in Iraq" is responsible for a series of cyber attacks. Malicious Python script was found to be exfiltrating sensitive user data without consent. More here. (Source: Checkmarx)

