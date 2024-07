2024-07-19 12:00:56 - Source: Kurdistan 24

“The Government has decided to begin a phase-out of Sweden’s strategy for development cooperation with Iraq. This phase-out will be done responsibly, and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) have been tasked with concluding operations by 30 June 2025.” Government Offices of Sweden announced.