Iraq: Human Security Survey: Basra, Iraq - 2017 Summary of Key Findings

2019/02/07 | 15:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: PAX
Country: Iraq
The HUMAN SECURITY SURVEY (HSS) is a methodology developed by PAX's Protection of Civilians (PoC) team to collect data and facilitate constructive dialogue about civilians' experiences, perceptions, and expectations in situations of conflict. The intended purpose is threefold: 1) to increase the understanding of local security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the 'claim-making capacity' of civilians to identify their priorities and hold security pro-viders and decision makers accountable; and 3) to inform evidence-based advocacy that enables international stake-holders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local realities. PAX implements all aspects of the HSS in Iraq in close collaboration with its partners on the ground, the IRAQI AL-AMAL ASSOCIATION and the IRAQI AL-FIRDAWS SOCIETY.
The survey in Basra took place over 2 weeks in March-April 2017. Twelve enumerators completed ARg surveys across the governorate's 7 districts. Target numbers were allocated across sub-districts based on population density, and specific research sites were selected or omitted based on security, physical accessibility, and with an eye to en-suring demographic diversity. Communities, households, and individual respondents were selected to participate as randomly as possible using a set of systematic proce-dures in order to maximize generalizability. Participation is entirely voluntary and data are kept strictly confidential.
Country: Iraq
The HUMAN SECURITY SURVEY (HSS) is a methodology developed by PAX's Protection of Civilians (PoC) team to collect data and facilitate constructive dialogue about civilians' experiences, perceptions, and expectations in situations of conflict. The intended purpose is threefold: 1) to increase the understanding of local security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the 'claim-making capacity' of civilians to identify their priorities and hold security pro-viders and decision makers accountable; and 3) to inform evidence-based advocacy that enables international stake-holders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local realities. PAX implements all aspects of the HSS in Iraq in close collaboration with its partners on the ground, the IRAQI AL-AMAL ASSOCIATION and the IRAQI AL-FIRDAWS SOCIETY.
The survey in Basra took place over 2 weeks in March-April 2017. Twelve enumerators completed ARg surveys across the governorate's 7 districts. Target numbers were allocated across sub-districts based on population density, and specific research sites were selected or omitted based on security, physical accessibility, and with an eye to en-suring demographic diversity. Communities, households, and individual respondents were selected to participate as randomly as possible using a set of systematic proce-dures in order to maximize generalizability. Participation is entirely voluntary and data are kept strictly confidential.