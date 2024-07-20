Iraqi Brick Factories must switch to Liquefied Gas

2024-07-20 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi government has given brick factories 18 months to switch from using "black oil" to liquefied gas. "Black oil" or "dark oil" is also sometimes referred to as "residual fuel oil", "bunker oil" or "heavy fuel oil (HFO)". It is a heavy, viscous byproduct of the refining process for lighter fuels […]

