Iraq's Water Crisis: A Catalyst for Change

2024-07-20 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Nations in Iraq has issued a statement on the water crisis in Iraq: The main points were as follows: Water Crisis in Iraq: Iraq's water crisis highlights the interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. The crisis serves as a catalyst for advancing multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). […]

