Minister of Health Alaa Al-Alwan resigns
2019/09/15 | 12:10
Ina- Baghdad



Minister of Health,  Alaa Abdessaheb al-Alwan, submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister, as of Thursday, September 12th, 2019.



A statement by the Ministry of Health (Ina received a copy of on Sunday) said: “the Minister of Health submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister”, Stating the ‘reasons why’.



Following is the Minister’s statement: “The Minister submits his utmost thanks and gratitude to his Excellency Dr. Adil Abdul-Mahdi for his precious trust, his directions and continued support for the Health and Environmental sectors  and for the Minister personally, during the duration of his work in the past months. He thanked the President and Parliament speaker for their care and continued support, and all colleagues at the Ministers Council



and Parliament, and at the Ministry of Health and Environment, who aided him to fulfill his duties, asking God to safeguard our beloved country at this delicate stage”.









