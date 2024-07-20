Turkish military moves toward Mount Gara, displacing about 180 families

2024-07-20 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Turkish army began assembling forces on Saturday toward Mount Gara, whichoverlooks the Al-Amadiyah district north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan, followingtheir deployment in various areas within the Matin mountain range, parallel toMount Gara.

KamiranOsman, head of the Human Rights Department at the U.S.-based organizationCommunity Peacemaker Teams (CPT), told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish armyinitiated new military operations in mid-June, establishing seven new militarysites in the Bativa district of the independent Zakho region. They also set uptwo military points in the Nahili area on the slopes of Matin Mountain.

"TheTurkish army is currently conducting intensive airstrikes on various areas inMount Gara in preparation for an invasion," Osman said. "If Turkishforces manage to control strategic points on the mountain, Duhok Governoratecould lose between 70 to 75 percent of its territory."

Recentmilitary operations by the Turkish army against PKK militants in Al-Amadiyahdistrict have resulted in the displacement of more than 184 families from ninevillages. Over 68,000 dunams of agricultural land have also been destroyed ordamaged.

Osmanexpressed surprise at "the lack of condemnation" from the Iraqigovernment and the Kurdistan Regional Government for these operations and theabsence of any reaction from the international community and major countriessuch as the United States and the UK.

Adib Majid,the Mukhtar of Miska village in the Kani Masi district of Al-Amadiyah,confirmed that Turkish forces prevented villagers who tried to return to theirhomes after being displaced from reaching the village.

Severaldisplaced people from Miska spoke to Shafaq News Agency. One resident, incondition of anonymity, said, "We lived in our village, practicing farmingand raising livestock, and suddenly clashes erupted between the Turkish armyand the PKK around our village. Artillery shells and rifle bullets hit ourhomes, forcing us to flee and leave the village."

"We arenow displaced; some of us went to Zakho and others to Duhok. We have notreceived any assistance from any government agency or charitable organizationso far," the resident added.

Majid alsoconfirmed last Saturday that the residents of Tishmpi and Jamlki villages weredisplaced due to the armed conflict between the PKK and the Turkish army. TheTurkish army has stationed itself in Miska village and the nearby Darkarlivillage after their residents were displaced.

"TheTurkish army has set up checkpoints on the roads, preventing the passage ofresidents of the area's villages," Majid said, noting that the Turkishbombardment caused severe damage to villagers' homes and destroyed thousands ofdunams of agricultural land.

An informedsecurity source in Duhok reported on Wednesday that three artillery shells hadfallen on a village in Al-Amadiyah district. One shell landed near a school inSerkli village, and two others fell near citizens' homes without any humaninjuries. The shells fell during ongoing battles between the PKK and theTurkish army in the area.

Large firesbroke out on July 11 in the farms of residents of Sekiri village in Al-Amadiyah,destroying hundreds of dunams of ancient trees after artillery shells fellaround the village due to the ongoing battles between the PKK and the Turkisharmy.

In lateJune, the CPT observed the entry of 300 Turkish tanks and armored vehicles intothe Kurdistan region, establishing a security barrier within the Badinan area.According to the CPT report, approximately 1,000 Turkish soldiers have beentransported between the Turkish military bases, setting up a securitycheckpoint between the villages, allowing civilian passage only after identityverification.

The reportindicated that Turkiye's new plan is to establish a security line stretchingfrom Shiladze to Batifa, passing through Dirluk, Bamarni, and Bekova. Allvillages, towns, districts, sub-districts, valleys, and lands behind this linewould be under Turkish military control, potentially turning these areas intoconflict zones if clashes occur.

The reportalso suggested that another objective of this Turkish military movement was to reachMount Haftanin in the Shiladze area and occupy the Gara mountain range, whichwould result in the Kurdistan Regional Government losing control over 70-75% ofDuhok.

In response,Zeki Akturk, Press and Public Relations Advisor at the Turkish defense ministrystated that Turkish forces are working to enhance control in the Claw-Lockoperation area along the border.

"We aredeveloping control over the area achieved so far through the ongoing Claw-Lockoperation in northern Iraq since April 2022, with extraordinary and unexpectedoperations in line with field requirements," he said in a press statement.

He added,"Turkish forces continue their activities to neutralize the PKK'soperational capabilities, aiming to completely secure northern Iraq while takingeffective and dynamic measures along the border."

Akturk notedthat authorities established the checkpoints in residential areas near theTurkish operation zones in coordination with the Iraqi side.

Neither theIraqi nor the Kurdish side commented on Akturk's statement.