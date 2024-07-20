Erbil's university fair connects graduates with educational institutions

2024-07-20 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ High school graduates in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, have a chance to explore options for higher education at the annual university fair that began on Saturday.

Local and international universities are participating in the event to offer insights into their academic and scholarship programs to students who recently completed their secondary education. The fair's timing coincides with the announcement of final exam results by the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Education on Friday.

"This year's fair is particularly important for graduates as they can learn about the diverse range of specialties offered by the universities," said Abdullah Shakhwan, a participant, according to Shafaq News Agency.

Another student participant, Mohammed Akram, highlighted the fair's benefit for graduates who may not have received the highest grades. "The participating universities have a wide variety of departments, including those in medicine and engineering, which might require higher scores for admission in public universities," Akram explained to Shafaq News Agency. "This fair allows graduates to explore these options at private universities recognized by the regional government."