Kurdistan Parliament elections: Over 150 candidates registered, draw set for August

2024-07-21 00:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Saturday the number of candidates and alliances registered for the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections scheduled next October.

IHEC’s spokesperson, Jumana Al-Ghalai, said that the registration process has resulted in 139 lists and 13 parties. There are also 19 individual candidates from the Christian component.

Al-Ghalai detailed that the Christian candidates are distributed across 7 in Erbil, 4 in al-Sulaymaniyah, and 8 in Duhok. Additionally, the Turkmen component has 20 candidates, with 14 in Erbil and 6 in al-Sulaymaniyah. The total number of individual candidates is 85.

The draw for the candidates is scheduled to begin in the first half of August, Al-Ghalai added.