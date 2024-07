2024-07-21 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Marina Ottaway, for The Wilson Center. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq and the Demise of Federalism A major legacy of the US occupation of Iraq was the introduction of federalism, a first for the entire region. Federalism has been […]

The post Iraq and the Demise of Federalism first appeared on Iraq Business News.