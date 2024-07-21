Turkish blockade causes $10 million in damages to Al-Sulaimaniyah Airport, says chamber chief

2024-07-21 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Nawzad Ghafour, the head of Al-Sulaimaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reported on Sunday that the Turkish blockade has inflicted significant damage on the city, including an estimated $10 million in losses to Al-Sulaimaniyah Airport.

Ghafour's comments came during a visit by a delegation consisting of representatives from around 20 companies across 13 cities in Northern Kurdistan and Turkiye, who met with local officials to discuss trade, industry, and agriculture.

At a press conference, Ghafour noted that the visit was intended to “strengthen commercial ties and highlighted the repeated requests from Turkish delegations to lift the blockade on Sulaimaniyah Airport. The blockade has been a significant impediment to regional trade and commerce, according to Ghafour.”