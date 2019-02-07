Iraq: Human Security Survey: Basra, Iraq - 2017 Gender Security Dynamics

2019/02/07 | 15:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: PAX
In March and April 2017, PAX and its local partner, the Iraqi Al-Firdaws Society conducted a survey across Basra gover-norate about the experiences of civilian populations with issues of insecurity and conflict. The following discusses the key survey findings in which the gendered dynamics of insecurity and conflict became specifically apparent, including the different ways in which men and women in Basra experience and perceive insecurity. The results de-tailed herein were drawn from interviews with 528 men and 155 women. We acknowledge that women are unfor-tunately underrepresented in our survey sample; a result of conservative gender norms in this part of Iraq that make it difficult to gain access to women, particularly when dis-cussing sensitive topics. All differences between men and women shown in this report are generally statistically sig-nificant at a 95% probability level unless otherwise indicat-ed. Given the relatively small female sample, however, results should be read with some caution. It is likely that some gendered differences are underestimated.
