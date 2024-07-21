Iraq unveils key power grid project with Turkiye, eyes European connection

2024-07-21 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity detailed the new Iraq-Turkiye power grid interconnection project, inaugurated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani this morning.

The Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Musa, told Shafaq News Agency, "This project has stalled for twenty years, but plans are now in place to start work this year during the peak summer period."

Musa explained, “The project is a key step for the government and Ministry to diversify energy sources in coordination with the electrical interconnection with Jordan. We're progressing with the first phase of the Iraqi-Turkish interconnection, adding 300 megawatts to the northern system, which will benefit Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Saladin.”

“It was agreed with Turkiye that, during off-peak times, Iraq would supply the energy quantities that the Turkish side needs for mutual benefit,” he added.

Moreover, “the connection will link the Iraqi network to the European network through Turkiye, costing Iraq nothing. Iraq will import energy only during peak times as needed."

He further pointed out, “By leveraging its Iraqi-Turkish connection, Iraq can connect with Europe, creating mutual benefits due to its strategic location.”

In this context, the Ministry of Electricity's spokesman announced that the second phase of the project aims to stabilize the electrical power network and advance the electrical connection with Jordan.

Earlier today, PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated the new Iraq-Turkiye power grid connection project.

"The importance of this project lies in establishing Iraq's first international electricity connection with neighboring Turkiye and subsequently with the European Union. This is a strategic move for future energy security," Al-Sudani affirmed.

Despite these efforts, Iraq still depends on Iranian gas. However, it has signed a preliminary deal with Turkmenistan and aims to develop 6,000 megawatts of solar power to diversify its energy sources.