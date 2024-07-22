Iraq News Now

Dollar climb against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil markets

2024-07-22 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Monday, the US dollar prices edged higher in the markets of Baghdad andErbil.

Shafaq NewsAgency's correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stockexchanges recorded an opening rate of 149,250 IQD per $100.

In Baghdad'sexchange shops, the dollar was sold at 150,250 IQD and bought at 148,250 IQDper $100.

In Erbil,the selling price reached 149,400 IQD, and the buying price was 149,300 IQD per$100.

