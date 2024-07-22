Shinagha Reserve celebrates birth of 3 Rhim gazelle fawns amid conservation efforts

2024-07-22 15:00:35 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In a positive move towards preserving endangered species, the Shinagha Nature Reserve in Dibis District, northwest Kirkuk Governorate, celebrated the birth of three Rhim gazelle fawns this year following a successful mating process.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News Agency, Ahmad Tohme, head of the Forest Department, confirmed that the Rhim Gazelle Reserve in Shinagha is one of Iraq's leading reserves. "We are working to preserve this species from extinction due to its limited numbers in Iraq and the Arab region," he said.

In addition, Tohme noted that the reserve saw the birth of three fawns this year and five in 2023, with about 13 males and 12 females currently in the reproductive program.

In this context, he added, "To improve the gazelles’ environment, the district is planting Paulownia trees in forests to create green spaces suited to Iraq’s climate and enhance the grazing areas for these animals."

Notably, former President Barham Salih donated 100 million Iraqi dinars ($76,440.07 USD) to the Sawa Nature Reserve in June 2022, following a Shafaq News Agency report on the endangered Iraqi Rhim gazelle.

Missan Reserve is home to about 350 rhim gazelles. However, their numbers in the Al-Anbar and Al-Muthanna Deserts, and Diyala forests have been severely reduced due to poaching and extermination campaigns since the 2003 American invasion of Iraq.

The head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights, Dr. Fadel Al-Gharawi, pointed out that climate change is endangering many wild and river animals in Iraq.