Salih: We want to focus on important legislation to complete the building of the state in coordination with the Council of Ministers and the Parliament

2019/09/15 | 20:05



Baghdad - INA







The President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih stated that the preparation of the draft law against domestic violence comes as a result of many efforts and the participation and active participation of various circles in civil society and concerned with the rights of citizens in this country.







The President of the Republic during an extended meeting held at the Peace Palace in Baghdad with a number of members of the parliament and concerned in the Council of Ministers and the Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women and representatives of civil society organizations and specialists in matters of women and family on the occasion of the completion of the presidency of the Republic of preparation and submission of a draft law against domestic violence To the House of Representatives in order to legislate according to a statement to the media office received The aim of the bill is to protect the family from violence against one of its members from another individual, especially women, girls and children to ensure the payment of harm to the family and against it as it intersects with our social values ,Religious and Quranic concepts which urged respect for the rights of women.



















