KDP candidate disqualified from Iraqi Kurdistan's parliamentary election

2024-07-22 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has disqualified the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) roster in Duhok from running in the upcoming Kurdistan Region parliamentary election, an insider told Shafaq News Agency on Monday.

The source stated that "Mohammed Amin Sharafani, the head of the KDP list in Duhok, has been disqualified from participating in the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections by the election commission."

The source explained that "Sharafani was nominated by the KDP, but he did not meet the candidacy requirements according to the Kurdistan Region's parliamentary law, which stipulates that a candidate must be a resident of the Kurdistan Region and possess a national identification card proving residency in the region."

"Sharafani's national identification card was issued in Nineveh," the source said. "Although, he has been a long-term resident in Duhok, where he has served as the head of the Duhok court."