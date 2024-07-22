Massive fires outbreak in Duhok due to ongoing clashes

2024-07-22 18:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Witnesses from Al-Amadiyah district, north of Duhok, reported on Monday the outbreak of massive fires in several areas due to ongoing clashes in the region.

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that "massive fires have erupted in various parts of Al-Amadiyah as a result of the continuous battles between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)."

The witnesses added that "a drone crashed today near the villages of Kani and Merstki, causing large fires in villagers' farmlands and destroying dozens of dunams of forests and grasslands."

The witnesses explained that "the villagers are making every effort to extinguish the fires, but the rugged terrain and lack of firefighting equipment are hindering their efforts, and the flames are still burning."

Notably, the villages in Al-Amadiyah experienced significant fires on July 11, destroying hundreds of dunams of ancient trees after artillery shells fell in the vicinity of the village of Skiri, due to ongoing battles between the PKK and the Turkish army.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The early 2000s saw intermittent ceasefires and attempts at peace negotiations, including a notable peace process in 2013. However, this process collapsed in 2015, leading to renewed hostilities.

Ankara frequently expresses disappointment over the Iraqi government's historical reluctance to recognize and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization. However, recent developments indicate a shift in Iraq's position.

Following high-level discussions between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq has officially designated the PKK as a "banned organization".

This move aligns with Turkiye’s concerns and opens the door for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.