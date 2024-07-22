Gorran Movement: A Member Reportedly Abducted, Tortured by Erbil Security Forces

2024-07-22 23:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Gorran (Change) Movement’s Erbil branch has reported the abduction of one of their members by Erbil security forces. According to a statement from the Erbil branch of the Gorran Movement, Saryas Auni was brutally kidnapped and tortured by the security forces for advocating for people’s rights. The statement emphasized, “His safety is the responsibility of the security forces in Erbil, and he should be released as soon as possible.”