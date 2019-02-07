Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi hosts KRG PM Barzani for first time in Baghdad

2019/02/07 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi is hosting Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) PM Nechirvan Barzani in Baghdad on Thursday.It is Barzani's first meeting with Abdul-Mahdi since the latter became prime minister last year.Iraqi parliament approved its budget for 2019 last week, and the KRG has formed several committees to expedite its new government formation.Additionally, the Ministry of Peshmerga and Iraqi Army have been in talks to form committees to study joint troop patrols in the disputed or Kurdistani areas.
This is a developing story... Update 2:47 p.m.
