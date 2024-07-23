Basrah crude prices dip as global markets stabilize

2024-07-23 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, Basrah crude prices dropped slightly amid a stabilization in theglobal markets.

Basrah Heavycrude decreased by $1.58 to $77.83 per barrel. Basrah Medium crude recorded aloss of $1.58, reaching $80.78 per barrel.

Oil pricesfound stability on Tuesday, following a two-day downward trend.

Brent crudefutures for September delivery edged slightly higher by 2 cents, reaching$82.42 a barrel by 0320 GMT. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude forSeptember delivery dipped slightly by 2 cents, settling at $78.38 per barrel.