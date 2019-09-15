Home › INA › MOI chairs the regular meeting to follow up the implementation of the government program projects

2019/09/15 | 21:50



Baghdad – INA







Minister of Interior Yassin Taher Al-Yassiri chaired evening the regular meeting to follow up the projects included in the government program in the presence of a number of senior officers and directors of the competent departments in his office in the ministry.







The minister according to a statement of his office, during the meeting, to the ratios of completed projects of the directorates of the Ministry within the limits allocated to them in the general budget of the country, familiar with the results of the implementation of the recommendations of the previous meeting and related to the work of each department separately.







Al-Yasiri stressed the importance of overcoming the obstacles that stand in front of achieving the highest ratios within the predetermined times, directing the necessary measures and appropriate procedures to finish the rehabilitation and construction of the Ministry's departments in all the country's governorates.



























