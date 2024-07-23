Iraqi prisons overcrowded, plagued by diseases, drugs, and torture, report finds

2024-07-23 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Decades of instability in Iraq have contributed to a prison system struggling to handle its inmate population. A recent report by the Iraqi Parliament's Human Rights Committee sheds light on the dire conditions within these facilities. Overcrowding, disease, and even torture are reported to be widespread among prisoners, with officials calling for proper solutions.

Overcrowding And Diseases

Severe overcrowding in Iraqi prisons, with a population of an estimated 70,000 inmates in less than 30 prisons, has led to rampant diseases, drug trafficking, and the use of torture by interrogators, according to a report by the Iraqi Parliament's Human Rights Committee.

"Iraqi prisons are teeming with convicts and detainees," Arshad al-Salihi, head of the Committee, told Shafaq News agency. "The number of inmates ranges from 60,000 to 70,000, creating overcrowding in prisons across the country. There are about 30 prisons in total."

Al-Salihi highlighted, "We have observed many cases of diseases and epidemics in the prisons, and these diseases are taking a toll on the inmates."

The Committee, according to al-Salehi, has called upon the Ministry of Health to address the issue by providing medical treatment and establishing medical teams to conduct regular visits to prisons in a bid to ensure adequate health conditions for inmates nationwide, including those in Kurdistan Region prisons.

The report also raised concerns about the presence of dangerous terrorists, including European nationals, within Iraqi prisons.

Corruption And Political Maneuvering

"Drugs are sold in Iraqi prisons, as well as beds and sleeping halls. These are sold for large sums of money by influential figures in the prisons," al-Salehi said. "The Ministry of Justice must take control of what is happening inside the prisons."

Despite the Justice Minister's efforts to reform the system, al-Salihi said that political interference hinders progress. "There is political interference in the work of the Ministry of Justice by some parties," he explained. "Drugs reportedly enter the prisons and are sold through brokers. This means that there is a breach in this system where inmates serve their sentences."

General Amnesty Law

Sunni member parties of the State Administration alliance are pushing for the enactment of a general amnesty law as part of the political agreement that led to the formation of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government. However, this agreement has not materialized due to many objections to the law.

Al-Salihi attributed the impasse to the lack of consensus between Shia and Sunni blocs on the provisions of the general amnesty law. "Disagreements between Shia and Sunni blocs on the provisions of the law have prevented a vote on it in the House of Representatives," he pointed out. "The law is one of the articles of the formation of al-Sudani's government. If the law is passed, it will contribute to alleviating the overcrowding in many prisons after the release of those covered by it. We are in favor of enacting the general amnesty law and excluding those involved in terrorism, murder, corruption, state security, drugs, and other major issues."

10,000 dinars for each prisoner

In an attempt to alleviate prison overcrowding and reduce the financial strain on the Iraqi government, the Human Rights Committee, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, is working on the enactment of an alternative sentencing law, al-Salehi said. "This law aims to assign inmates serving sentences for minor crimes of one to two years to work in cleaning or government-run factories under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice. "

The head of the parliamentary Committee backed the move, indicating that "the government spends 10,000 Iraqi dinars ($7.6) per day on food and drinks for each inmate. Extrapolate that to the entire prison population, and you see a significant financial burden. If we plan to reduce prison numbers, the ministry could save considerable sums of money."

Official sources from the Ministry of Justice confirm that from the 60,000 to 70,000 inmates, some convicts and detainees were charged with criminal offenses or "terrorism"-related crimes. Among the inmates are 1,500 women.

Torture

"The committee has documented dozens of torture cases," the lawmaker said. "We learned about these cases after visiting a number of prisons. Imagine inmates who have completed their sentences but are not released due to bureaucracy."

Al-Salihi shed light on what he described as a "bizarre phenomenon" where inmates who have served their sentences in Erbil or al-Sulaymaniyah courts for a particular crime are surprised to discover upon returning to their home governorates that they have an arrest warrant from a federal court for the same offense, leading to their re-arrest and sentencing.

The lawmaker also condemned the use of torture to extract confessions from detainees. "This is extremely dangerous," he asserted, "as it can force innocent people to confess to crimes they did not commit. This is a clear violation of laws and regulations that prohibit torture during interrogation."

Cultural Activities And Rehabilitation Efforts

Despite the myriad challenges faced by the Iraqi prison system, al-Salehi believed there are glimmers of hope in the form of cultural activities, vocational training, and rehabilitation programs aimed at facilitating inmates' reintegration into society and reducing recidivism rates.

Al-Salehi acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Justice in this regard. "Despite the large number of inmates in the country," he stated, "the Ministry of Justice has been able to introduce activities, vocational workshops, and some reform programs that help inmates reintegrate into society and reduce their sentence."

These initiatives include cultural activities, libraries, sports fields for football, volleyball, and table tennis, as well as organizing courses and competitions between sections. Inmates can also complete their primary and secondary education, and there are dedicated sections for university students and information technology studies.

Terrorists and Europeans

Iraqi prisons house dozens of ISIS militants, including foreign fighters with French and other European nationalities, according to the head of the parliamentary Human Rights Committee. These detainees, he warned, pose a significant security threat to Iraq.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis stemming from ISIS continues. Al-Salihi visited al-Jad'aa camp, home to 700 families displaced by the group. While acknowledging government and NGO efforts to rehabilitate these individuals, he expressed concerns about the persistence of extremist ideology among some camp residents.

A particularly troubling aspect is the desire of many displaced families to relocate to Kirkuk. Al-Salihi suggested this preference might be linked to perceived support from local authorities. He cautioned that Kirkuk's role as a refuge for displaced persons, including those with potential extremist ties, warrants careful monitoring.

The challenges extend beyond security threats, according to the Turkmen politician. Inmates burden the prison system with financial obligations to the state, particularly those convicted of corruption. While acknowledging the complexities of releasing individuals with outstanding debts, al-Salihi proposed a system of installment payments to alleviate prison overcrowding. However, he emphasized that those convicted of significant financial crimes must serve their full sentences.

Africans

"We have documented cases of women from Kenya and Nigeria being detained, and this is putting a strain on women's prisons," said Hassan al-Salihi, a spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Justice. Many of these women, he added, were in the country for work but were detained after trying to leave.

The government is working with international partners to improve prison conditions and implement global human rights standards, according to Ahmed Laibi Abdul Hussein, director general of the Justice Relations Department. "The ministry is continuing to cooperate with international human rights organizations to apply humanitarian rules for the treatment of prisoners," he said.

However, civil society activist Mohammed Abbas warned of deeper issues. "Iraqi prisons are breeding grounds for extremists," he said, citing ISIS as an example of a group that recruited within the prison system. Overcrowding and a lack of amnesty, he added, were fueling the problem.

Abbas called for a general amnesty law to reduce the prison population and prevent the spread of illicit activities behind bars.