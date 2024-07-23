Lawmaker: Violations in PM Al-Sudani's Office allocations in 2024 budget

2024-07-23 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shadaq News/ Mustafa Al-Mariani, a member of theparliamentary finance committee, identified violations in the allocations forPrime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's office in the 2024 budget tables.

Al-Mariani told Shafaq News Agency, "Wenoticed multiple issues with the allocations for the Prime Minister's office.The first is the increase in allocations and the transfer of allocations underdifferent categories to reduce their appearance in the tables, especially forfunds like the Development Fund."

"The second violation, according to Al-Miriani,concerns the expenditure, particularly in the emergency budget," he added."We have a report from the Financial Audit Bureau indicating that about80% of the violations are related to the spending mechanisms of the emergencybudget."

He criticized the spending of funds, noting,"Three billion dinars were spent on renovating the guest house…allocationsfor the Red Crescent, camps, and some projects have political and electoralimplications."

He pointed out that "the emergency budgetis intended for urgent events such as fires, floods, and disasters. However,what happened was additional spending by the Prime Minister's office with theknowledge of all political blocs."

"last year, the spending of the emergencybudget reached 150 billion dinars, whereas this year it has not exceeded 50billion dinars."

He explained that "the spending from theDevelopment Fund was at 1% in 2023, and the government penalized the governoratesthat spent 30%."