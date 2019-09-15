Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdistan Region, Russia to sign MoU to strengthen trade ties: official

Kurdistan Region, Russia to sign MoU to strengthen trade ties: official

2019/09/15 | 22:00



Shivan Abdulrahman, the General Secretary of the Federation of the Chambers of Trade and Industry in the Kurdistan Region, said the Kurdish and Russian sides would sign an MoU in an official ceremony in Russia “to promote economic ties between the two sides and draw Russian investment into Kurdistan.”



Abdulrahman told local media that the move would “support cross-border and foreign trade, promote industrial development in the region, revive the economy, and provide more job opportunities in Kurdistan.”



The Kurdish official also underlined the autonomous Kurdistan Region’s continuous efforts to establish economic and industrial agreements with developed nations around the world.



Ties between Erbil and Moscow continue to strengthen. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with top KRG officials in a visit to the Kurdistan Region next month.



Khoshawy Mala Ibrahim, a representative for the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Russia, announced that the foreign minister’s visit would take place on Oct. 7, following his meeting with Iraqi officials in Baghdad.



The Russian foreign minister will meet with President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and KDP President Masoud Barzani.



