Home › INA › The legislature is ready to support investment companies and government plans. Al-Halbousi said

The legislature is ready to support investment companies and government plans. Al-Halbousi said

2019/09/16 | 01:15



Baghdad - INA







Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Halbousi received President of the American General Electric Company John Rice, and the head of its Middle East branch Joe Anis and their accompanying delegation.







During the meeting Al-Halbousi discussed the file of cooperation and partnership with Iraq in the field of energy, and the company's obligations to rehabilitate the electrical stations, as well as the provision of new energy and the establishment of associated gas stations, Citizens and the wheel of industrial and agricultural production.The speaker of the House of Representatives, according to a statement received by INA , the company to provide social services in areas where the implementation of power projects, such as building schools and health centers, as well as partnership with local companies in accordance with the approved standards and the employment of Iraqi labor.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INASpeaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Halbousi received President of the American General Electric Company John Rice, and the head of its Middle East branch Joe Anis and their accompanying delegation.During the meeting Al-Halbousi discussed the file of cooperation and partnership with Iraq in the field of energy, and the company's obligations to rehabilitate the electrical stations, as well as the provision of new energy and the establishment of associated gas stations, Citizens and the wheel of industrial and agricultural production.The speaker of the House of Representatives, according to a statement received by INA , the company to provide social services in areas where the implementation of power projects, such as building schools and health centers, as well as partnership with local companies in accordance with the approved standards and the employment of Iraqi labor.