US dollar exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2024-07-24 11:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rose on Wednesday againstthe Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil of Iraqi Kurdistan.

At the opening of trading, the dollar was quotedat 149,550 Iraqi dinars for every $100 on the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stockexchanges in Baghdad, up from 149,250 dinars on Tuesday, according to ShafaqNews Agency correspondent.

In Baghdad’s local markets, exchange shops wereselling the dollar at 150,500 dinars while the buying price settled at 148,500dinars for every $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also strengthened atexchange shops, with the selling price at 149,900 dinars and the buying priceat 149,800 dinars for every $100.