Yazidi Faction Boycotts Iraqi Parliament Session Over General Amnesty Law

2024-07-24 16:00:09 - Source: CHANNEL8

In a bold move, the Yazidi faction in the Iraqi parliament boycotted today’s House of Representatives session to protest the inclusion of the general amnesty law on the agenda. The faction has demanded that the law be applied without discrimination. In a statement, the Yazidi representatives argued that the second amendment to the amnesty law fails to serve the Iraqi people, potentially allowing armed groups to evade justice, especially for crimes against the Yazidis, which resulted in thousands of victims. Naif Khalaf Seydou, the sole Yazidi representative, underscored the need for accountability and justice, stressing that the law must be