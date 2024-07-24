US dollar closes at a lower rate in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-07-24 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactionsagainst the Iraqi dinar closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad andErbil, on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that theUSD recorded a closure rate of 149,450 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah andal-Harithiya Central Exchanges, while it recorded 149,550 dinars this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD inBaghdad's parallel markets settled at 150,500 and 148,500 IQD to 100,respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 149,600and 149,500 IQD to 100, respectively.