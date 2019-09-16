Home › Iraq News › US Sends Tens of Trucks Carrying New Military Aids to Kurdish Militias in Eastern Syria

US Sends Tens of Trucks Carrying New Military Aids to Kurdish Militias in Eastern Syria

2019/09/16 | 13:30







The sources said that US military convoy has been sent to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and reinforce their military positions in areas under their control in Eastern Euphrates.







Meantime, the SDF still continues to attack and arrest the local residents and young people to send them to the military camps for forced recruitment.







In a relevant development earlier in September, the Anadolu news agency quoted local sources in Eastern Syria as saying that hundreds of Kurdish militias have undergone training in some regions of Eastern Euphrates over last several weeks.







The sources also said that the Kurdish militias have been trained by the US troops at military bases in the cities of Raqqa, al-Tabaqa and the town of al-Shadadi in Southern Hasaka on how to make use of different types of weapons.







They pointed to the continuation of the US logistical and military aids to the Kurdish militias on the pretext of combatting the ISIL, and said that around 2,000 US troops are currently stationed at 18 military bases and centers in the occupied regions of Syria.







Turkish defense minister has recently announced that if the US does not fulfill its pledges on creating a safe zone in Northeastern Syria, Ankara will take action to open such a zone by itself.































