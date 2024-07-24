Iraq to Accelerate Gas Utilization at Bazargan Field

2024-07-24 19:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Deputy Minister of Oil for Gas Affairs, Ezzat Saber (pictured), emphasized the urgency of accelerating the investment in associated gas from oil operations at the Bazargan field in Maysan province. The goal is to harness 70 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) to support and enhance the energy sector, generating […]

