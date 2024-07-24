2024-07-24 19:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Ministry of Oil has begun supplying the second unit of the Dibis Gas Power Plant in Kirkuk Province with 25 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of dry gas. Deputy Minister of Oil for Gas Affairs, Mr. Izzat Saber, said this supply is expected to contribute an additional 85-100 MW […]

The post Commencement of Gas Supply to Dibis Gas Power Plant first appeared on Iraq Business News.