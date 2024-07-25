Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › UN, Ministry of Water launch "Water is Life" Campaign

UN, Ministry of Water launch "Water is Life" Campaign

UN Ministry of Water launch Water is Life Campaign
UN, Ministry of Water launch "Water is Life" Campaign
2024-07-25 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From United Nations Iraq: UN Iraq and Ministry of Water Resources Launch "Water is Life" Campaign The United Nations in Iraq, in partnership with the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, kicked off a crucial campaign to address the severe water crisis facing the nation. The year-long awareness campaign, titled "Water is Life - Every Drop […]

The post UN, Ministry of Water launch "Water is Life" Campaign first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links