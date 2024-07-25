2024-07-25 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From United Nations Iraq: UN Iraq and Ministry of Water Resources Launch "Water is Life" Campaign The United Nations in Iraq, in partnership with the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, kicked off a crucial campaign to address the severe water crisis facing the nation. The year-long awareness campaign, titled "Water is Life - Every Drop […]

