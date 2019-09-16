Home › Iraq News › Pompeo told Iraqi PM U.S. information affirms Saudi not attacked from Iraq: Baghdad statement

Pompeo told Iraqi PM U.S. information affirms Saudi not attacked from Iraq: Baghdad statement

2019/09/16 | 15:05 (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks after his meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri GripasBAGHDAD (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the United States has information confirming Baghdad’s denial that Iraqi territory was used to launch an attack on Saudi oil facilities, Iraq said on Monday. “On his part the U.S. Secretary of State said the information they have confirms the Iraqi government’s statement that its territory was not used to carry out this attack,” Abdul Mahdi’s office said in a readout of a phone call between the two. Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Angus MacSwanOur Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.