Article 19 criticises Iraq's draft Right to Information Act

2024-07-25 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Article 19. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq: Withdraw problematic draft Right to Information Act In a recent analysis, ARTICLE 19 reviews the draft Right to Information Act (draft RTI Act) prepared by the Government of Iraq and finds that […]

