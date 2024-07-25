Iraq News Now

Basrah crude edges lower as global oil prices fell
2024-07-25 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah crude prices dropped with ease in the global markets.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by $0.99 to $76.39 per barrel. Basrah Medium crude recorded a loss of $0.99, reaching $79.29 per barrel.

Globally, Brent crude futures for September dropped 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $81.08 a barrel by 03:55 GMT. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September fell 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.96 per barrel.

