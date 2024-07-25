Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold inches lower in Baghdad, holds ground in Erbil

Gold inches lower in Baghdad, holds ground in Erbil

Gold inches lower in Baghdad holds ground in Erbil
Gold inches lower in Baghdad, holds ground in Erbil
2024-07-25 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, prices for both local and foreign gold declined in the markets of Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad were recorded at 494,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 490,000 IQD.

The selling price for a 21-carat mithqal of Iraqi gold was 464,000 IQD, while the buying price was 460,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 495,000 IQD and 505,000 IQD, while the selling price for a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 465,000 IQD and 475,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 580,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 510,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 435,000 IQD.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links