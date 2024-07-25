CBI auctions +$274 million in forex on Thursday
Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Iraqi
Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $274 million in the
currency auction.
According to an official statement
by the Bank, the CBI sold $274,734,232 during today's
auction.
The Bank covered these transactions
at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits, international
settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers, while the rate stood at
1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.
The majority of dollar sales were
directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and
credits, amounting to $269,484,232, representing a 98% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $5,250,000.
One bank purchased cash dollars,
while 14 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.
The total number of exchange and
brokerage companies participating in the auction was 10 companies.